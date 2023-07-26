News & Insights

IndiGo says working with Pratt & Whitney after latest engine inspection

July 26, 2023 — 04:51 am EDT

Written by Tanvi Mehta for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, July 26 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation INGL.NS, which owns India's top airline IndiGo, said on Wednesday that it is working with Pratt & Whitney to assess the impact on the company's fleet after the engine maker's latest inspection of its engines.

