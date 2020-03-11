Indigo says Jan-March quarterly profit to be hit by coronavirus outbreak

NEW DELHI, March 11 (Reuters) - India's biggest airline IndiGo expects its Jan-March earnings to be materially impacted due to a sharp decline in daily bookings because of the outbreak of coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said in the months of January and February the impact due to the coronavirus outbreak was modest, but in recent days its has seen daily bookings come down by 15%-20% on a week-on-week basis.

"We expect our quarterly earnings to be materially impacted," the statement said.

Indigo, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, cancelled its flights to China and Hong Kong, and also reduced the frequency to some South East Asian countries, it said.

The coronavirus is hurting passenger airlines that are staring at a revenue loss of over $100 billion this year, an industry body has warned.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 250 aircraft and international flights make up about 25% of its total capacity and revenue, the airline's CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in an analyst call in January.

It also warned a sharp fall seen in the Indian rupee will have an adverse impact on its dollar-denominated liabilities.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Aditi Shah; editing by David Evans)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +911149548060;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.