Indigo Partners plans to sell 400 mln pounds worth of shares in Wizz Air

March 15 (Reuters) - Wizz Air shareholder Indigo Partners LLC is planning to sell up to 400 million pounds ($555.56 million) of ordinary shares in the Hungarian low-cost airline, Barclays Bank said on Monday.

Indigo owns 15 million shares, or 17.5%, in Wizz Air as of Monday, said the bank, who is acting as the global coordinator on the deal.

