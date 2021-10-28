IndiGo parent posts wider quarterly loss as fuel expenses soar

BENGALURU, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, which operates India's biggest airline, reported a wider quarterly loss on Thursday as higher fuel expenses eclipsed a rebound in travel demand.

The IndiGo parent's net loss widened to 14.40 billion rupees($192.32 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from 11.95 billion rupees a year earlier.

Fuel expenses in the quarter soared 207.8%.

($1 = 74.8770 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7506036802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/vishwadha;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.