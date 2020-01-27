Commodities

IndiGo parent Interglobe posts rise in quarterly profit

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

IndiGo, India's biggest airline by market share, on Monday reported a rise in quarterly profit, helped by increased efficiencies and a boost from lower fuel costs.

Adds details

BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - IndiGo, India's biggest airline by market share, on Monday reported a rise in quarterly profit, helped by increased efficiencies and a boost from lower fuel costs.

Revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) rose 5.6% for the three months ended Dec 31. Typically, the higher the RASK, the more profitable an airline is.

Fuel costs for the quarter dropped 2% to 33.42 billion rupees.

The airline's owner, Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, said net profit for the quarter came in at 4.90 billion rupees ($68.95 million), compared with 1.91 billion rupees in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 25.5% to 99.32 billion rupees.

However, expenses at the airline rose 21.5% amid higher maintenance costs after it was forced to replace the Pratt & Whitney engines on its fleet of Airbus A320neo planes which have been linked to in-flight engine shutdowns.

($1 = 71.0700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; 910867497919;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular