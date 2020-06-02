IndiGo parent Interglobe posts quarterly loss as costs rise, pandemic hits

BENGALURU, June 2 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, which runs India's largest airline Indigo, reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday as its expenses rose and the COVID-19 pandemic hit operations.

The company reported a net loss of 8.73 billion Indian rupees ($116.19 million) for the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of 5.90 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 5.3% to 82.99 billion rupees.

($1 = 75.1355 Indian rupees)

