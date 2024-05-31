News & Insights

Indigo Finalizes Sale, Plans Stock Delisting

May 31, 2024 — 03:39 pm EDT

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) has released an update.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. has successfully completed its sale to Trilogy Investments L.P., resulting in the delisting of Indigo’s shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and plans to terminate its public reporting obligations. Shareholders are instructed to follow specific steps to receive their due cash consideration from the arrangement. This marks a significant milestone in Indigo’s ongoing transformation strategy, as stated by CEO Heather Reisman.

