Indigo Finalizes Sale, Plans Stock Delisting

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) has released an update.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. has successfully completed its sale to Trilogy Investments L.P., resulting in the delisting of Indigo’s shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and plans to terminate its public reporting obligations. Shareholders are instructed to follow specific steps to receive their due cash consideration from the arrangement. This marks a significant milestone in Indigo’s ongoing transformation strategy, as stated by CEO Heather Reisman.

For further insights into TSE:IDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.