Indigo Exploration Secures New Loan Agreements

October 26, 2024 — 06:02 pm EDT

Indigo Exploration (TSE:IXI) has released an update.

Indigo Exploration has secured $170,000 in loans to fund exploration on its Hot Property and for general working capital, offering lenders a 10% annual interest and 680,000 bonus shares. The loan agreements await TSX Venture Exchange approval and include participation from company directors, constituting a related party transaction.

