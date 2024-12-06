Indigo Exploration Announces Annual Meeting Details

Indigo Exploration (TSE:IXI) has released an update.

Indigo Exploration Inc. has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting, encouraging shareholders to participate and vote on key issues such as director elections and the approval of the Stock Option Plan. The meeting is set for December 12, 2024, and shareholders can access proxy-related materials online.

