News & Insights

Commodities

IndiGo co-founder's family likely to sell stake upto $909.58 mln - report

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

June 12, 2023 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 12 (Reuters) - The family of IndiGo's co-founder, Rakesh Gangwal, was likely to sell between 5%-8% stake in the Indian airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, worth upto 75 billion rupees ($909.58 million), CNBC Awaaz said in a report, citing sources.

($1 = 82.4560 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.