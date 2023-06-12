IndiGo co-founder's family likely to sell stake upto $909.58 mln - report

BENGALURU, June 12 (Reuters) - The family of IndiGo's co-founder, Rakesh Gangwal, was likely to sell between 5%-8% stake in the Indian airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, worth upto 75 billion rupees ($909.58 million), CNBC Awaaz said in a report, citing sources.

($1 = 82.4560 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

