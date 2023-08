BENGALURU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviaition Ltd's INGL.NS co-founder, Rakesh Gangwal, will sell company shares worth up to $450 million via block deal, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

