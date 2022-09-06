Indigo Books & Music Names President Peter Ruis Also As CEO To Succeed Heather Reisman

(RTTNews) - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO), Canada's book and lifestyle retailer, announced Tuesday that its Board has approved leadership changes within the organization effective September 5, 2022.

Heather Reisman, Indigo's founder & Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed Executive Chair, while Peter Ruis, Indigo's President, will assume the role of CEO. Andrea Limbardi, Indigo's Chief Customer and Digital Officer, has been appointed President. Additionally, Ruis has been appointed as a member of Indigo's Board of Directors.

As Executive Chair, Reisman will continue to drive Indigo's vision and growth strategy while also remaining deeply involved in the business.

The Board and its Human Resources, Compensation and Governance Committee have been involved in the entire succession planning process and worked with the executive leadership team to ensure an effective and seamless transition.

