Indigo Books & Music Agrees To Be Taken Private By Trilogy At C$2.50/shr

April 02, 2024 — 10:48 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) said that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with Trilogy Investments L.P. and Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. whereby Trilogy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company that Trilogy, its affiliates and joint actors do not currently own for C$2.50 in cash per share.

Trilogy, together with its affiliates and joint actors, currently owns an aggregate of 16.77 million common shares of the Company, representing approximately 60.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the date hereof.

The purchase price of C$2.50 per share reflects a 69% premium to Indigo's closing price of C$1.48 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 1, 2024, being the last trading day prior to the public announcement of the Initial Proposal.

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

