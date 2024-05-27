Indigo Books & Music Acquisition Approved

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) has released an update.

Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the proposed acquisition by Trilogy Investments L.P., with 95.09% of company shareholders and 82.49% of minority shareholders in favor. The successful vote paves the way for Indigo’s shares to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they anticipate final court approval and completion of the arrangement by the end of May 2024. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Indigo’s transformation strategy, aiming to enrich the lives of book enthusiasts across Canada.

