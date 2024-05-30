Indigo Books to Go Private after Trilogy Buyout

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) has released an update.

Indigo Books & Music Inc., Canada’s leading book and lifestyle retailer, has received court approval for a buyout by Trilogy Investments L.P., which will acquire all remaining shares for $2.50 each. This deal, approved by a dominant majority of Indigo’s shareholders, is slated for completion by May 31, 2024, which will result in Indigo’s delisting from the TSX and termination of its public reporting requirements.

For further insights into TSE:IDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.