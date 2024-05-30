News & Insights

Stocks

Indigo Books to Go Private after Trilogy Buyout

May 30, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) has released an update.

Indigo Books & Music Inc., Canada’s leading book and lifestyle retailer, has received court approval for a buyout by Trilogy Investments L.P., which will acquire all remaining shares for $2.50 each. This deal, approved by a dominant majority of Indigo’s shareholders, is slated for completion by May 31, 2024, which will result in Indigo’s delisting from the TSX and termination of its public reporting requirements.

For further insights into TSE:IDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.