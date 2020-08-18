Indigenous protest over COVID-19 briefly pauses on Brazilian grain highway

By Lucas Landau

NOVO PROGRESSO, Brazil, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indigenous protesters on key Brazilian grain highway BR-163 temporarily lifted their roadblock on Tuesday to allow a long line of trucks carrying corn to pass, but said they will stop traffic again in late afternoon.

Members of the Kayapó tribe had blocked the route in center-west Brazil on Monday with tires and wooden planks, protesting against a lack of government protection from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed several of their elders. That jammed up loaded trucks for 3 kilometers (2 miles).

The highway links towns in the nation's biggest farm state Mato Grosso to the port of Miritituba, an important export river gatewayin Pará state.

With the soy season almost over, the main grain transported on the road at present is corn.

Highway police in Santarém confirmed that the tribe had lifted their blockade and planned to restore their barriers at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT) when a court order was due to arrive. A judge issued a ruling on Monday ordering the demonstrators to unblock the road in the region of Novo Progresso, southern Pará state.

Kayapó men carrying wooden weapons and wearing warrior body paint and headdresses told a Reutersphotographer that they would continue their protest because no authority had come to hear their demands.

They were also protesting against the so-called Ferrogrão railway, set to cross part of the Amazon to connect grain-producing Mato Grosso state to river ports for soy and corn.

The railway will run parallel to the BR-163 highway, which has become an important route for exporting grains to the river ports for transshipment onto larger ships on the Amazon river.

The Kayapo, who live on the adjacent Menkragnoti e Baú indigenous reservations, claim the road has brought illness to their villages and are seeking reparation money.

