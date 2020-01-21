US Markets

Indigenous people make up 30% of Canadian inmate population -report

The proportion of indigenous people in Canada's total inmate population has risen by five percentage points over the past four years to 30%, despite an overall drop in inmate population, a government report released on Tuesday showed.

