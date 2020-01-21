Indigenous people make up 30% of Canadian inmate population -report

The proportion of indigenous people in Canada's total inmate population has risen by five percentage points over the past four years to 30%, despite an overall drop in inmate population, a government report released on Tuesday showed.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.