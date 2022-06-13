Indigenous expert, British journalist found dead in Brazil -report

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - The bodies of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who had been missing for more than a week in Brazil's Amazon jungle, were found on Monday, news outlet G1 reported on Monday, quoting Phillips' wife.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Steven Grattan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.