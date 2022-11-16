Markets
INDI

Indie Semiconductor Sinks 15%; Sets $125 Mln Notes Offering

November 16, 2022 — 10:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) are down more than 15% Wednesday morning at $7.34.

The company today announced its plan to offer $125 million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027, to partly fund its share repurchase of up to $50 million shares.

The company also intends to use part of the proceedings towards general corporate purposes.

INDI has traded in the range of $5.07-$16.22 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INDI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.