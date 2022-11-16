Indie Semiconductor Sinks 15%; Sets $125 Mln Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) are down more than 15% Wednesday morning at $7.34.

The company today announced its plan to offer $125 million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027, to partly fund its share repurchase of up to $50 million shares.

The company also intends to use part of the proceedings towards general corporate purposes.

INDI has traded in the range of $5.07-$16.22 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.