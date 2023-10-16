News & Insights

Markets
INDI

Indie Semiconductor Sees Q3 Revenues Slightly Better Than Guidance

October 16, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Autotech solutions innovator indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) announced Monday that in connection with the Company's warrant exchange offer and consent solicitation, preliminary estimated revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 is expected to be above $60 million and slightly better than the Company's guidance and consensus estimates.

Analysts on average expect the company to report revenues of $60.02 million for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INDI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.