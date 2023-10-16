Indie Semiconductor Sees Q3 Revenues Slightly Better Than Guidance

(RTTNews) - Autotech solutions innovator indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) announced Monday that in connection with the Company's warrant exchange offer and consent solicitation, preliminary estimated revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 is expected to be above $60 million and slightly better than the Company's guidance and consensus estimates.

Analysts on average expect the company to report revenues of $60.02 million for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.