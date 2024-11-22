Indie Semiconductor price target raised to $6 from $5 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Indie Semiconductor (INDI) to $6 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is “comfortable” with the company’s opportunities that can drive growth from multiple programs ramping through the next several quarters across auto user experience and safety applications, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

