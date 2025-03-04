Indie Semiconductor Partners With GlobalFoundries To Advance Automotive Radar Technology

(RTTNews) - California-based developer of automotive semiconductors and software platforms, indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI), Tuesday announced that it has partnered with GlobalFoundries to develop high-performance radar system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for automotive and industrial applications. Built on GF's 22FDX® platform, these SoCs will support 77 GHz and 120 GHz radar applications, essential for ADAS and in-cabin monitoring.

indie's 77 GHz SoCs enable long-range detection for collision prevention and short-range applications like blind spot detection and automated parking, while the 120 GHz solutions focus on occupant monitoring and vital sign detection. Initial customer samples for the 120 GHz solution are available.

GF's 22nm SOI technology integrates key functions to enhance performance, energy efficiency, and compact design. indie's COO, Michael Wittmann, emphasized the collaboration's role in advancing cost-effective ADAS solutions, while GF's SVP, Ed Kaste, highlighted its impact on innovation, cost reduction, and faster market adoption.

INDI is currently trading at $2.525 or 8.8448% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.