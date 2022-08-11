indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) insiders sold US$5.4m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

indie Semiconductor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CFO, Executive VP of Strategy & Secretary, Thomas Schiller, sold US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$12.26 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$7.68. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year indie Semiconductor insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:INDI Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Insider Ownership Of indie Semiconductor

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that indie Semiconductor insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$159m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At indie Semiconductor Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded indie Semiconductor shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the indie Semiconductor insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for indie Semiconductor that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

