indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI): Are Analysts Optimistic?

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The US$1.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$88m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$98m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is indie Semiconductor's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 6 of the American Semiconductor analysts is that indie Semiconductor is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$49m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 86%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NasdaqCM:INDI Earnings Per Share Growth September 16th 2022

Underlying developments driving indie Semiconductor's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 5.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

