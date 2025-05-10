INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR Earnings Preview: Recent $INDI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR ($INDI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $56,592,150 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $INDI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR Insider Trading Activity

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR insiders have traded $INDI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD MCCLYMONT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 368,835 shares for an estimated $1,521,632 .

. MICHAEL WITTMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 47,957 shares for an estimated $167,757 .

. KANWARDEV RAJA SINGH BAL (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,473 shares for an estimated $10,038 .

. ICHIRO AOKI (President) sold 2,605 shares for an estimated $7,554

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INDI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INDI forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.