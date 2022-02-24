Indie Semiconductor CEO Interview -- Under-the-Radar Small-Cap Gem

Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) delivered strong earnings last night, and I sat down with CEO and cofounder Donald McClymont to discuss the results and the future of the company.

Here are some of the INDI earnings highlights:

Q4 2021

Delivered 56% sequential and 185% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth to a record $19 million

Posted non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin of 46.3%, up 330 basis points sequentially and 1,090 basis points YOY

Guides Q1 2022 revenue to be up 160 to 170% YOY with further non-GAAP gross margin expansion

Full-Year 2021

More than doubled revenue to $48 million and expanded non-GAAP gross margin despite challenging global supply chain dynamics

Increased R&D investments and implemented public company infrastructure

Augmented radar, lidar, and vision IP via acquisition and organic development while broadening design win pipeline

On today's video, Donald McClymont and I discuss the semiconductor industry, the future of electric vehicles, recent wins, semiconductor supply chain constraints, and how Indie Semiconductor can deliver long-term shareholder value. Could INDI be the next 10x stock in your portfolio?

Please watch the video below, and don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe.

*Stock prices used in the below video are from the trading day of Feb. 23, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2022.

Eric Cuka owns indie Semiconductor, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.