Indie Semiconductor announces $175M convertible senior notes offering

indie Semiconductor (INDI) announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $175M aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2029 through a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

