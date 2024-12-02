Indie Semiconductor announces $175M convertible senior notes offering

indie Semiconductor (INDI) announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $175M aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2029 through a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
