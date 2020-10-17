Indicators Vote for Stocks

By David Schassler, Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio and Quantitative Investment Solutions, VanEck

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research (NDR). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

Overview

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (the “Fund”) returned -2.58% in September versus -1.91% for its blended 60/40 benchmark.

Investors’ appetite for risk assets changed in September due to fears of an increase in the spread of COVID-19 infections, uncertainties around further fiscal stimulus and the potential for a contested election in November. The Fund lagged its benchmark primarily because it was overweight equities, with an 80% allocation versus 60% for its blended benchmark.

All eyes are now on the election. Currently, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in many national polls and most have him ahead by around 10 points.* It is understandable to be skeptical of the polling numbers because, just four short years ago, most pollsters predicted a Hillary Clinton victory. However, unlike in 2016, the Democratic ticket has maintained a consistent lead in the polls and is leading in several key battleground states.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of September 30, 2020 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year 3 Year Since

Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) -2.58 -2.68 2.14 1.13 4.34 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -8.18 -8.28 -3.73 -0.85 2.95 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% Bloomberg Barclays US1 Agg. -1.91 4.37 10.06 7.09 8.47 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)2 -2.38 -0.42 3.92 3.30 4.77

The tables present past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund share values will fluctuate so that investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at net asset value (NAV). An index’s performance is not illustrative of the Fund’s performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. Index returns assume that dividends of the Index constituents in the Index have been reinvested.

† Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Class A: Gross 2.03%; Net 1.32%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/21 at 1.15% for Class A. Caps excluding acquired fund fees and expenses, interest, trading, dividends, and interest payment of securities sold short, taxes, and extraordinary expenses.

So, if Mr. Biden wins, what impact would it have on the market? The answer is unclear. Firstly, we should be prepared for higher taxes. Mr. Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, setting a new minimum tax on U.S. companies and raising taxes only on those with high income. While higher taxes directly reduce after-tax earnings per share and the spending power of wealthy individuals, Mr. Biden is going to attempt to offset that with aggressive proposals to increase economic growth across all income groups.

Our friends and partners at Ned Davis Research have done great work on the elections. The diagram below illustrates that, since 1900, the incumbent party has lost 64% of the time when there was either a 20% decline in the market or a recession in the election year. Unfortunately 2020 has delivered both. In 68 years, neither the Republicans nor the Democrats have been able to retain the White House when this has occurred!

Incumbents Struggle to Retain White House When 20% Market Decline or Recession 20% Decline or Recession Since 1900, Incumbent Party: Yes No Win 5 13 Lose 9 3 Since 1952, Incumbent Party: Yes No Win 0 8 Lose 6 3

20% Decline based on Dow Jones Industrial Average. Recession dates from National Bureau of Economic Research.

If history is any guidepost, an incumbent Republican loss does not typically result in a favorable outcome for the market for the rest of the election year. However, interestingly, as the following chart illustrates, markets actually have had their strongest performances in the year following an incumbent Republican loss.

Incumbent Weakness Reverses in Post-Election Year

Despite these trends, it’s not a leap to say that 2020 is far from a typical year. Therefore, while enlightening, historical election data should not be the basis upon which to make asset allocation decisions. In fact, as we’ve said many times before, in times like these, it’s crucial to remove emotion and bias in favor of an objective perspective of the market.

For that, we look to the indicators. The next section of this commentary explains why we remain bullish and overweight stocks leading up to the election.

Weight-of-the-Evidence

Below is a chart of NDR stock/bond composite. This is a composite of nine indicators, consisting of technical, macroeconomic and fundamental indicators, which are designed to measure the risk in the market. Readings between 45 and 55 are the neutral zone. Higher scores are associated with bullish environments and lower scores are associated with bearish environments. As you can see from the chart below, NDR’s stock/bond reading is bullish with a score of 72 at the beginning of the month. As of mid-month, that score has become even more bullish with a score of 83!

Bullish Stock Signal Continues — NDR Stock/Bond Composite Indicator

The reasons for the bullish readings are as follows:

Market prices are stable and rising. In fact, as of today, each of the technical readings that we follow is bullish on stocks. These include momentum, market breadth, volatility and longer-term price trends.

The market is being led higher by cyclical sectors. Rising prices in the more economic sensitive areas of the market are an indication of a strong environment.

There is price stability in the credit markets. This is another key indicator because the fixed income markets are often a precursor in diagnosing unhealthy market conditions.

The macroeconomic and fundamental picture is improving. Global PMI activity is rising and analysts’ are increasing their expectation of future earnings growth.

We have been here before. In 2016, the Fund was overweight equities by a similar magnitude leading up to what was yet another tumultuous election and the market proceeded to rally in the months following. Being overweight leading into a major potentially volatile event can often be an uncomfortable place to be. While being overweight stocks leading into such uncertainty may not feel like the right thing to do, NDR’s weight-of-the-evidence approach is specifically designed to keep those emotions out of our investment process.

NDR Indicator Summary, October 2020

Macro/Fundamental Technical Overall Stocks, Bonds, or Cash Stocks (vs. Bonds) Bullish Bullish Bullish Bonds (vs. Cash) Bullish Bullish Bullish Global Regional Equity U.S. Bullish Neutral Bullish Canada Bullish Bearish Neutral U.K. Neutral Neutral Neutral Europe ex. U.K. Bullish Neutral Bullish Japan Bearish Neutral Bearish Pacific ex. Japan Bullish Bearish Bearish Emerging Markets Bullish Bullish Bullish U.S. Cap & Style Large-Cap Neutral Neutral Neutral Small-Cap Neutral Neutral Neutral Growth Neutral Neutral Neutral Value Neutral Neutral Neutral

Allocations Since Inception

Asset Class Positioning vs. Neutral Allocation, October 2020

Asset Class Positioning Changes, October vs. September

Originally published by VanEck, 10/16/20

