Indicative IPO price values JDE Peet's at up to 16 bln euros

Toby Sterling
REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

AMSTERDAM, May 26 (Reuters) - Coffee company JDE Peet's set indicative price of 30-32.25 euros per share for its initial public offering (IPO), implying a market value of 14.9-16.0 billion euros ($16.3-17.5 billion).

The company plans to raise about 700 million euros in the offering, selling 23.3 million new shares.

Existing shareholders JAB Holding and Mondelez will also sell up to 25.8 million shares each.

($1 = 0.9150 euros)

