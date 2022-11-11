India's Zydus Lifesciences Q2 profit plunges on rising costs

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

November 11, 2022 — 04:11 am EST

Written by Akansha Victor for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Zydus Lifesciences ZYDU.NS on Friday reported an 82.6% slump in second-quarter profit hit by rising expenses, sending its shares down 1.5%.

Consolidated profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 5.23 billion Indian rupees ($64.69 million), compared with 30.02 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 5.52 bln rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The Ahmedabad-based company's total expenses climbed 15.3% to 35.36 billion rupees from a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) shrank 9.4% to 8.15 bln rupees a year ago.

The company will "steadily" improve profitability going ahead, and remain on track to deliver 20% plus EBITDA margin in this fiscal, Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

Overall revenue from operations climbed 9.97% to 41.35 bln rupees.

Shares of the company were trading at 427.70 rupees, down 1.4% at 0847 GMT.

($1 = 80.8450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Akansha Victor in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Akansha.Victor@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919654878265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.