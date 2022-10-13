US Markets
India's Zoomcar to list in U.S. via $456 mln SPAC deal

Akash Sriram
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian car rental platform Zoomcar Inc said on Thursday it would go public in the United States after being acquired by blank-check firm Innovative International Acquisition Corp IOAC.O.

The deal will values the combined company at $456 million, including debt, Zoomcar said.

The company said proceeds from a trust account that contains about $235 million will provide the capital for general working purposes.

The merger is expected to complete in the first half of 2023, said Zoomcar, which has more than 3 million active users and more than 25,000 vehicles on its platform.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

