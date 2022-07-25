India's Zomato tumbles over 14% as share lock-in period comes to end

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian food delivery company Zomato ZOMT.NS plunged 14.3% to a record low on Monday, as a one-year lock-in period for promoters, employees and other investors came to an end following a 2021 listing.

Zomato made a stellar debut on July 23, 2021 in the Mumbai market, but its shares have lost more than 60% of their value since then.

