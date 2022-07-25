India's Zomato tumbles over 14% as share lock-in period comes to end

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Shares of Indian food delivery company Zomato plunged 14.3% to a record low on Monday, as a one-year lock-in period for promoters, employees and other investors came to an end following a 2021 listing.

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian food delivery company Zomato ZOMT.NS plunged 14.3% to a record low on Monday, as a one-year lock-in period for promoters, employees and other investors came to an end following a 2021 listing.

Zomato made a stellar debut on July 23, 2021 in the Mumbai market, but its shares have lost more than 60% of their value since then.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters