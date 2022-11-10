India's Zomato surge 13% on narrower quarterly loss

BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS jumped 13% on Friday, a day after the food delivery company reported a narrower loss for the second quarter due to a rise in volumes and value of online orders.

The company' shares rose as much as 13% to 72.25 rupees in early trading, to hit their highest since June 27.

Zomato's consolidated net loss narrowed to 2.51 billion Indian rupees ($30.73 million) in the July-September quarter, from 4.30 billion rupees a year earlier.

Excluding figures for its recently acquired quick-commerce business Blinkit, Zomato's loss was 600 million rupees.

It's gross order value, the total value of all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato's platform, jumped nearly 23%.

(Reporting by Akansha Victor in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

