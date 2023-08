BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Zomato ZOMT.NS rose as much as 9.7% on Friday, a day after the food delivery company posted its first-ever quarterly profit.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

