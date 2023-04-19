India's Zomato says most Blinkit stores reopened after wage protests

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 19, 2023 — 12:55 am EDT

Written by Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS said on Wednesday most stores of its grocery unit Blinkit had resumed operations after being shut following wage protests, sending shares of the company up as much as 5%.

The disruptions have no material impact on the operations and financial performance of the company, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.