India's Zomato raises $195 mln from six investors at $3.6 bln valuation

MUMBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery startup Zomato raised $195 million from six investors, including U.S.-based hedge funds Kora Management and Luxor Capital, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The fundraising values the company, one of India's most prominent start-ups, at a post-money valuation of $3.6 billion, according to the filing by top shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd INED.NS.

The investment is the latest in a slew of funding for Zomato in recent months, ahead of its planned initial public offering in the first half of 2021.

In September, the company raised $160 million from U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management LLC and a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings.

Zomato, like many other startups in India, has been grappling with the economic fallout of a two-month nationwide lockdown earlier this year to curb the spread of coronavirus. It diversified into grocery and alcohol deliveries as a way to sustain itself during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Toby Chopra)

