India's Zomato raises $160 mln from Tiger Global, Temasek unit

BENGALURU, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery company Zomato has raised $160 million from U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management LLC and a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, its top shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd INED.NS said in a filing on Thursday.

The transaction values the food delivery startup at a post-money valuation of $3.3 billion, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.