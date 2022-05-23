India's Zomato quarterly net loss widens as expenses mount

Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on Monday as expenses nearly doubled, although revenue jumped 75%.

The company's consolidated net loss widened to 3.60 billion Indian rupees ($46.42 million) for the three months ended March. 31, from 1.31 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose to 12.12 billion rupees from 6.92 billion rupees. ($1 = 77.5450 Indian rupees)

