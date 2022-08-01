India's Zomato quarterly loss narrows

BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS, backed by China's Ant Group 688688.SS, said on Monday its quarterly loss narrowed helped by an increase in orders for restaurant meals on its platform.

Net loss was at 1.86 billion Indian rupees ($23.52 million)for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 3.56 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 79.0700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

