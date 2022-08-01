India's Zomato quarterly loss narrows

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd, backed by China's Ant Group, said on Monday its quarterly loss narrowed helped by an increase in orders for restaurant meals on its platform.

BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS, backed by China's Ant Group 688688.SS, said on Monday its quarterly loss narrowed helped by an increase in orders for restaurant meals on its platform.

Net loss was at 1.86 billion Indian rupees ($23.52 million)for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 3.56 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 79.0700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters