India's Zomato posts smaller net loss as online orders jump

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 10, 2022 — 08:52 am EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds details on results

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS on Thursday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter thanks to a rise in volumes and value of online orders.

Adjusted core loss, excluding figures for its recently acquired quick-commerce business Blinkit, narrowed to 600 million Indian rupees ($7.37 million) from 3.1 billion rupees.

"We expect the adjusted EBITDA loss to come down further and eventually get to breakeven in the next two to four quarters," Zomato said.

Gross order value - the total value of all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato's platform - jumped nearly 23% to 66.31 billion rupees, slightly below Morgan Stanley's estimate of 67 billion rupees.

Revenue from operations jumped 62% to 16.61 billion rupees, with its food delivery business registering a growth of 33%.

Consolidated net loss stood at 2.51 billion rupees for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 4.30 billion rupees a year earlier, the Gurugram-based company said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.3620 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.