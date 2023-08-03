News & Insights

India's Zomato posts first quarterly profit since 2021 listing

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

August 03, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Zomato ZOMT.NS reported its first quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a tax gain and strong orders on its food delivery and quick commerce platforms.

The company reported a profit of 20 million rupees ($241,861.37) for the quarter ended June 30.

Zomato, which also runs grocery delivery service Blinkit, said consolidated revenue from operations rose 70.9% to 24.16 billion rupees in the first quarter.

That beat analysts average estimate of 22.86 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 82.6920 Indian rupees)

