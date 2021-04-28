India's Zomato files for $1.11 bln IPO - draft prospectus

BENGALURU, April 28 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery startup Zomato, backed by Ant Group, has filed for an initial public offering of up to 82.5 billion rupees ($1.11 billion), draft papers submitted to the market regulator showed on Wednesday.

($1 = 74.4530 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com ; +918061822697))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.