India's Zomato falls 7% on slow growth in Q3 food delivery business

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 09, 2023 — 11:22 pm EST

Written by Anuran Sadhu for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - India's Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS fell nearly 7% on Friday after it reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, flagging slow growth in the food delivery business due to an industry-wide slowdown.

Shares of the food delivery firm fell to 50.70 rupees, after closing marginally higher on Thursday ahead of the results.

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

