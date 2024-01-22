News & Insights

India's Zee tumbles 10% in pre-open after Sony scraps merger

January 22, 2024 — 10:41 pm EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS plunged 10% in pre-open trade on Tuesday, a day after Japan's Sony Group scrapped a $10 billion merger with the company, raising concerns about its survival in an increasingly competitive industry.

At least five brokerages said investors should sell Zee's stock.

