India's Zee slides 10% after report of regulator finding accounting issue

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS slid 10% in pre-open trade on Wednesday, after a media report overnight said the country's market regulator has found a accounting issue of more than 20 billion rupees ($241.3 million) in the accounts of the company.

($1 = 82.8840 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

