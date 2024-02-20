News & Insights

India's Zee slides 10% after report of regulator finding accounting issue

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 20, 2024 — 10:41 pm EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS slid 10% in pre-open trade on Wednesday, after a media report overnight said the country's market regulator has found a accounting issue of more than 20 billion rupees ($241.3 million) in the accounts of the company.

($1 = 82.8840 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.