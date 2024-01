BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS fell 10% in early trade on Tuesday, a day after Bloomberg reported that Japan's Sony 6758.T was planning to scrap the $10 billion merger of its India unit with the broadcaster.

