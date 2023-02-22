India's Zee Entertainment sinks over 14% on insolvency admission

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEE.NS sunk as much as 14.4% on Thursday after the national company law tribunal (NCLT) admitted the firm under insolvency proceedings over a petition filed by IndusInd Bank Ltd INBK.NS against a default of 830.80 million rupees ($10.04 million).

($1 = 82.7710 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

