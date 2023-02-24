India's Zee Entertainment says merger with Sony will get stuck on insolvency proceedings

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 24, 2023 — 12:56 am EST

Written by Arpan Chaturvedi and Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd told a tribunal on Friday its merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony Group Corp 6758.T will "get stuck" due to the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the Indian company.

The comments came as Zee's chief executive, Punit Goenka, on Thursday said in a statement that he expected a timely completion of a merger between Zee and Sony.

Goenka on Thursday challenged the insolvency proceedings against the company initiated by India's bankruptcy court over a loan default from IndusInd Bank Ltd INBK.NS.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.