India's Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank settle loan default dispute

BENGALURU, March 29 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEE.NS and IndusInd Bank Ltd INBK.NS told an Indian tribunal on Wednesday that they have settled a dispute over a loan default, paving the way for the media company's merger with a local unit of Sony 6758.T.

IndusInd started bankruptcy proceedings against Zee Entertainment late last month over a default of 830.80 million rupees ($10.10 million).

Zee Entertainment challenged the move in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLT), which put the insolvency proceedings on hold.

IndusInd Bank, on Wednesday, told the NCLT that it would also withdraw its objection to Zee Entertainment's merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony.

Zee Entertainment's shares jumped as much as 4.4% to a nearly one-week high. ($1 = 82.2850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)

