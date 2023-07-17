India's Zee Entertainment forms interim committee to run operations

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEE.NS on Monday said it formed an interim committee to run company operations after CEO Punit Goenka lost a bid to overturn the market regulator's ban on him holding board positions in publicly listed companies.

The interim committee will be under the supervision of Zee's board, a company spokesperson said.

